Luke Combs delighted to help Tracy Chapman hit 'new milestones'

Luke Combs is glad to be helping Tracy Chapman reach "new milestones."



The 'Fast Car' hitmaker recently topped the charts after giving the the folk singer's 1988 classic a country twist, and Tracy recently admitted she was "honoured" by the song's new lease of life.



Speaking to Billboard, Luke responded: "I have played it in my live show now for six-plus years and everyone — I mean everyone — across all these stadiums relates to this song and sings along.



"That’s the gift of a supernatural song writer. The success of my cover is unreal and I think it’s so cool that Tracy is getting recognised and has reached new milestones.



"I love that she is out there feeling all the love and that she gave me a shout-out! Thank you, Tracy!”



He admitted the success of his cover has "surprised him more than you can imagine", but it's a song he's carried with him for a long time.



He added: "Tracy Chapman wrote this perfect song that that I first heard with my dad and it has stayed with me since.



Earlier this month, Tracy herself admitted she "never expected" the turn of events, but she's delighted for Luke's success.



She told the same outlet: "I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there.



"I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’”



Over the weekend, the 33-year-old star told fans in Charlotte, North Carolina that Tracy "sparked" his passion for music as a youngster.



He said: "I remember riding around in a 1989 Ford F-150 with a campertop on it. It was brown and the campertop was tan.



“My dad had a cassette tape of this album by this lady named Tracy Chapman.



"Listening to that album with my dad meant a lot to me and kind of sparked my love for music and kind of landed me where I am today.”



He then brought his father on stage and hugged him, adding: "This is for you, pop."