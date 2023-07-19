Jamie Foxx 'getting back to being himself' after medical scare

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jamie Foxx is "doing so much better" after his recent health struggles.



The 55-year-old actor was hospitalised with an undisclosed medical issue in April, but Jamie is now "getting back to being himself."



A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "He has been talking to people about his work projects and looking forward to the future. He feels grateful that his recovery has been going well."



The Hollywood star entered a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago after being released from hospital.



However, he has recently been spotted in the city, looking vibrant and happy as he continues his recovery.



Jamie's return home was actually announced by his daughter Corinne via social media.



She previously wrote on Instagram: "My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating."



Corinne revealed that the actor played a game of pickleball, and she also thanked fans for their heartfelt support.



She said: "Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"



In April, Corinne announced that her dad was suffering from a medical complication.



However, little else has was shared about his health troubles at the time.



In a statement written on behalf of her family, Corinne explained: "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.



"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."



Jamie suffered the issue while he was working on the Netflix movie 'Back in Action', which also stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.



The award-winning actor was last seen on the film's set on April 10.