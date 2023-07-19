217262
Gigi Hadid arrested in Cayman Islands on 'suspicion of importation of ganja'

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 437545

Gigi Hadid was arrested at Owen Roberts International Airport for being in possession of cannabis.

The 28-year-old model was embarking on a girls' trip to the Cayman Islands on July 10 when she was detained upon arrival at the airport by Customs Border Control agents.

Local media outlet Cayman Marl Road, reported that after Gigi and a friend arrived via private jet custom officials put her bags through a scanner and searched them by hand and found "ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja" in their luggage.

The two travellers were then arrested on "suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja" and were taken to the Royal Cayman Islands Detention Center before being released on bail.

On July 12, Gigi - who has two-year-old daughter Khai with her ex-partner Zayn Malik - and her friend were formally charged during a court appearance, where they pleaded guilty and were both fined $1,000. They are not facing any further charges.

A representative for the catwalk star released a statement clarifying that "Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical licence. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."

