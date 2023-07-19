217262
'Call it fate, or call it Jesus but I'm gonna call it Kim': Kim Kardashian's SKIMS shapewear saves woman's life

Kim's knickers saved her life

Kim Kardashian's shapewear line saved a woman's life after she was shot.

The 42-year-old SKIMS founder's viral tummy-sucking bodysuit saved a woman - who goes by the username honeygxd online - after she was shot multiple times earlier this year and claims it's "so tight" it stopped her from bleeding to death.

Speaking in a video posted to TikTok, she said: "Kim Kardashian saved my life. This new year's I got shot four times. The night that got shot, under my dress I was wearing a SKIMS shaping bodysuit. It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out. I recommend it. I recommend it. I'm definitely buying it some more, I should be wearing it every day. It's like body armour for women! Call it fate, or call it Jesus but I'm gonna call it Kim. I'm gonna call it Kim, for sure!"

She captioned the post: "No, but fr, thanks Kim [cry emoji]."

'The Kardashians' star became aware of the viral TikTok post - which has been viewed almost 250,000 times - and shared it to her Instagram story, where she commented: "wowww."

Kim recently explained that when it comes to her shapewear line, she was inspired by her own struggles with fashion because she had to use household items such as teabags to dye material so it matched her skin tone.

She told TIME Magazine: "It started off with simply finding shapewear that was a skin tone that would match my colour. I used to take my shapewear and dye it with tea bags and coffee in the bathtub. I always like to see it on myself. I can absolutely tell when I miss a few drops."

