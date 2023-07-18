217262
'I don't like it': Miranda Lambert pauses concert to slam fans for 'worrying about their selfie'

Halts show over selfies

BANG Showbiz

Miranda Lambert paused a concert to hit out at some fans who were taking a selfie, telling them: "It's p****** me off a little bit."

The 39-year-old singer has divided opinion after she stopped her performance of 'Tin Man' during the July 15 show of her 'Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency' to call out the supporters, insisting she "didn't like" their picture-taking "at all."

She told the audience: "I'm gonna stop right here for a second ... these girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's p****** me off a little bit.

"I don't like it, at all. We're here to hear some country music tonight, I'm singing some country damn music."

Miranda motioned for the selfie-loving supporters to sit down, and then asked the audience: "Shall we start again?"

Some fans cheered as she continued, but in a TikTok video of the moment, one fan could be heard saying: "Let's go, you don't do that to fans," before exiting the show.

Miranda's comments come after Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a phone at a concert in New York last month.

She was just about to close her set during her 'Best F'n Night Of My Life Tour' in the Big Apple when a mobile phone was hurled through the air and hit her in the head, as seen in a video posted to Twitter.

The Twitter user captioned the post: "Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that."

The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker was seen dropping to her knees while clutching her face as stage hands rushed around to help her before she left the stage completely.

Days later, she returned to the stage at The Fillmore in Philadelphia for the first time since the incident in New York.

In a video shared on Instagram, she said: "Can we get someone to clean this up. I almost ate s*** like three times. I'm going to push it a little bit.

"I can't get another bruise. Are we going to have a good show tonight? Yes we f*****' are. Will we have people slow us down Philly? No. Just no phones on my face tonight please I beg of you. Thank you Philly."

