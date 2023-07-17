217262
Taylor Swift breaks chart records with four albums in top 10

Taylor Swift has broken two new records, including becoming the first female artist to have four albums chart in the Billboard Top 10, simultaneously.

Following the release of ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’, the 'Anti-Hero' singer has become the first artist to have four albums in the top 10 since Herb Alpert in 1966.

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker's re-record has hit number one in the US chart, shifting 716,000 equivalent album units in the week ending July 13.

Late 'Purple Rain' hitmaker Prince is the one to beat, as he had five albums in the top 10 by May 2016, following his passing aged 57, the month prior.

Taylor, 33, has also become the female star with the most number one albums, with the LP being her 12th No1 in the US, beating music veteran Barbra Streisand, 81, who had 11.

Taylor has the same amount of number one albums as 36-year-old rapper Drake.

The Beatles hold that record with 19, followed by 53-year-old rap mogul Jay-Z's 14.

In the UK, Taylor outsold the entire Top 10 with 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'.

Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams appear on the re-record of Taylor's 2010 LP.

Patrick Stump and co feature on ‘Electric Touch’ (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)', while the Paramore singer appears on ‘Castles Crumbling’ (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)'.

The 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker has long been a fan of pop punk titans Fall Out Boy and previously shared how her hit 'Blank Space' was inspired by the 'Dance, Dance' hitmakers.

Taylor told her millions of followers: “Since ‘Speak Now’ was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album. They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of ‘Speak Now’. I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th.”

