Van Halen reunion impossible, according to Wolfgang

Wolfgang Van Halen doesn't think a Van Halen reunion or tribute show for his late father Eddie Van Halen is possible.



The 32-year-old musician admits there is too much politics between band members that they aren't willing to put aside to honour axe-slayer Eddie - who lost his lengthy battle with cancer in October 2020 at the age of 65.



Speaking to Total Guitar magazine, he said: "Unfortunately, with the way Van Halen operates and has operated, I don't think it's possible.



"With Foo Fighters and what they pulled off with the Taylor Hawkins tributes, the whole organization from the ground up is very rooted in not too much personnel. With Van Halen and all of the history behind it, there may be a bit too much of that to be put aside for what should happen."



Wolfgang - who had a stint performing alongside his father as bassist in Van Halen - got his "closure" when he performed at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles.



He said: "Personally, I feel like I got my closure when I played the Taylor Hawkins tributes, because - at least just for me - they were just as much about my dad as they were Taylor."



He continued: "I was very grateful for the opportunity to be part of those celebrations - it meant a lot! I got a lot of my feelings out when we did those shows.



"That's what I've come to terms with.."



Further casting doubt of a tribute concert for the 'Hot For Teacher' rocker, he concluded: "When it comes to Van Halen, there's too much that isn't quite right. Some things are just the way they are, unfortunately.



"But right now, it's all systems go with my own band."



There have been various lineups over the years.



Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted had let slip that guitarist Joe Satriani and drummer Alex Van Halen were in talks to put on a special show.



And while Sammy Hagar - was their lead singer from 1985 to 1996, before returning in 2003 until 2005 - would love to be a part of a tribute, he alleged he'd been ghosted by the sticksman.



Speaking on SiriusXM in November, Sammy said: “As far as I know, [there has been] nothing.



“There was that talk everybody heard about Jason [Newsted] being the bass player and Joe Satriani playing guitar and Alex [Van Halen] and all that. Then I got the call from the management, I got the call from Irving Azoff, [who] said, ‘Hey, you wanna do you and Mike [Anthony] and Al with a superstar guitar player?'”



However, he told them: “There is no Van Halen. I don’t care what anyone says."



Sammy says Alex has a problem with him that he believes he's gonna "take to his grave."



Wolfgang's band Mammoth WVH release their second studio album, 'Mammoth II', on August 4.