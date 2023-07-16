218576
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively buy £4 million London property

Reynolds buys U.K. home

Ryan Reynolds has purchased a new home in London.

The 'Deadpool' star and his wife Blake Lively have a splashed out on a £4 million property in south-west London as he shoots the third movie in the superhero franchise - which has been put on hold due to the Hollywood actors strike - in Britain.

It had been reported earlier this year that the Wrexham FC co-owner had bought a £1.5 million home in Wales close to the team's Racecourse Ground but the pair - who have children James, eight, Inez, six, Betty, three, and a baby born in February together - felt that it made "more sense" to put down roots in London.

A source close to the Hollywood couple told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "Ryan and Blake just love Britain, it has become a real second home for them. They have made some really good friends in the UK, so it made sense to have a proper base here.

"While they love Wrexham, a lot of their work is taking place in London so it seemed to make more sense to be there rather than Wales. The UK is small compared to America, so nowhere is actually that far."

Ryan and his friend Rob McElhenney purchased Wrexham in 2020 and have overseen the club's return to the English Football League (EFL) after a 15-year absence.

The 46-year-old actor has described owning the team as one of the most rewarding experiences of his life.

He told the BBC: "Genuinely speaking it has been the greatest experience of my entire life. This adventure has been unlike anything else. I love it because it's a project that's going to be multi-decades."

