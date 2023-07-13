'Succession' makes Emmy history with nominations for three lead actors

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

‘Succession’ has made Emmy history after its three lead actors earned nominations for best actor in a drama.



Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong’s nominations mark the most nods ever in the awards for a single show.



Since the series premiere in 2018, the first three seasons of ‘Succession’ have received 13 Emmys out of 48 nominations.



Jeremy, 44, won the lead actor Emmy in 2020 and was also nominated in 2020, beating his co-star Brian, 77, both years.



This year marks the first lead actor nomination for Kieran, 40, who was also up for supporting actor in 2020 and 2022.



Jeremy and Kieran play the tortured sons of media mogul Logan Roy, portrayed by Brian.



Alexander Skarsgård was also nominated in the outstanding supporting actor in a drama series category for his role as a tech mogul in ‘Succession’.



Last year, ‘Succession’ also made Emmy history for the most acting nod ever, with 14 acting nominations out of 25 total nods.



Kieran, Nicholas Braun, 35 – who played Cousin Greg on the show – and 48-year-old winner Matthew Macfadyen were all up for supporting actor in a drama in 2022, while J Smith-Cameron, 65, and Sarah Snook, 35, who plays Logan’s daughter, were both nominated for supporting actress.



The fourth and final season of ‘Succession’ faces stiff competition in this year’s outstanding drama series category against other popular HBO series ‘The White Lotus’, ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’.



Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Breaking Bad’ prequel series ‘Better Call Saul’ also scored a nomination in the category for its acclaimed final season – after the show was nominated 46 times at previous ceremonies without winning an Emmy in any category.



The comedy category includes nominations for ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Barry’, ‘Only Murders in the Building’, ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ – along with new shows ‘Wednesday’, ‘The Bear’ and ‘Jury Duty’.



In the limited series category chef drama ‘Beef’ will compete against fellow Netflix hit ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’, while ‘Daisy Jones and The Six’ will vie for the prize alongside ‘Fleishman is in Trouble’ and ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’.



This year’s Emmys is scheduled for 18 September, to be shown live on Fox, but a writers strike and a potential SAG-AFTRA strike could change that if no talent is available for the primetime showcase celebrating the best of TV over the past year.



Last year’s Emmys saw ‘Succession’ and Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ win the top drama and comedy series honours respectively, with the shows back in the mix in a big way this year after each wrapped their strong runs.



The Emmys have previously nominated multiple actors from the same show within the same category – with Martin Short, 73, and Steve Martin, 77, nominated for lead actor in a comedy for their work on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ in 2022.



A year before, Ann Dowd, 67, Yvonne Strahovski, 40, Samira Wiley, 36, and Madeline Brewer, 31, were all nominated for supporting actress in a drama for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’.



Also in 2021, ‘The Crown’ stars Olivia Colman, 49, and Emma Corrin, 27 , were both nominated for lead actress in a drama.