Gabrielle Union vows to be buried in bikini after being trolled for being ‘too old’ to wear one

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Gabrielle Union has vowed to wear bikinis until she is laid “a**-up” in her coffin.



The 50-year-old actress, who is stepmum to her 41-year-old second husband Dwyane Wade’s three kids and had daughter Kaavia James, four, with the NBA star via surrogate in 2018, made the vow while hitting back at a troll who said she was too old to wear a swimsuit.



She told the ‘Who What Wear with Hillary Kerr’ podcast about how she proudly shares pictures of herself on Instagram: “Somebody said, ‘You’re old enough to be somebody’s grandma, why are you still in – like wearing swimsuits?’”



“I’m like, ‘First of all, they’re not just swimsuits. They are thongs. And you’re gonna see these cheeks until my a** literally falls off, and I might just wear a bikini in the casket.”



“I don’t know. That just might be for you, for that one commenter… this is for you b****… it’s just gonna be like, me in a thong, like, a**-up in the casket.”



The ‘10 Things I Hate About You’ actress posted her latest set of bikini snaps on her Instagram during a summer holiday with her family.



Dwyane clearly loves her showing her off her figure and showed his approval by coordinating his outfits with his wife’s, including when the couple wore see-through tank tops at the Prada fashion show last June.



Gabrielle’s stepchildren who Dwyane had from previous relationships include his sons Zaire, 20, and Xavier, nine, as well as a 15-year-old daughter, Zaya.



Dwyane is also the guardian to his 21-year-old nephew Dahveon Morris.



Gabrielle told Hello Beautiful in February about her busy life as a stepmum: “So when I became a stepmom I was like, ‘I don't know what I'm supposed to be doing – they have a mom, she's alive. I don't know what I'm supposed to be doing, but like I'm here with them every day.'



“I had to figure out how to be consistent and nurturing and compassionate and love for each of them. I knew that one size fits all was not gonna work.”