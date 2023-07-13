Cillian Murphy is open to 28 Days Later sequel - on one condition

Cillian Murphy is "up for" making a '28 Days Later' sequel to mark a major milestone.
The 'Oppenheimer' actor got his first big break in director Danny Boyle's 2000 zombie apocalypse horror classic in which he starred as a man who wakes up from a coma to see the world in a terrifying state, and he's keen on the idea of making '28 Years Later'.
He told Collider: "I was talking to Danny Boyle recently, and I said, 'Danny, we shot the movie at the end of 2000.'
"So I think we’re definitely approaching the 28 Years Later. But like I’ve always said, I’m up for it. I’d love to do it.
"If Alex [Garland] thinks there’s a script in it and Danny wants to do it, I’d love to do it."
The original movie was a huge success both critically and at the box office with earnings of $84.6 million on a budget of just $8 million.
Its sequel '28 Weeks Later' - which didn't have writer Alex Garland on board - failed to reach the same heights when it was released in 2007.
However, Garland and Boyle recently admitted they have had some talks about a third movie in the franchise.
The writer told Inverse: "A few years ago an idea materialized in my head for what would be really '28 Years Later'. Danny always liked the idea.”
The filmmaker added: "So we’re talking about it quite seriously, quite diligently. If he doesn’t want to direct it himself I’ll be well up for it if we can execute a similarly good idea.”
Meanwhile, Garland confessed that '28 Weeks Later' was almost enough to convince him to never go back to the franchise again.
He said: "I resisted [making a sequel] for a long time because there were things about 28 Weeks that bugged me.
"I just thought, ‘F*** that. I’d rather try to write a different story in a different world.’"
