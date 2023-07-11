Brangelina’s vineyard war reignites! Brad Pitt accused by ex Angelina Jolie of ‘stripping’ and ‘looting’ Château Miraval

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Brad Pitt and his “co-conspirators” are being accused by Angelina Jolie’s former investment company of “stripping” and “looting” their formerly co-owned Château Miraval to regain control of the business.



The Oscar-winning ‘Fight Club’ actor, 59, and actress Angelina, 48, bought the French property in 2008 and married there in an intimate ceremony in 2014, but have been battling over it since their 2019 divorce.



Attorneys for the Nouvel company now claim Brad “wasted” the company’s assets by “spending millions on vanity projects” including “rebuilding a staircase four times and spending millions to restore a recording studio”.



Documents obtained by Page Six also showed lawyers branded Brad’s alleged behaviour “misconduct” and say it escalated after Angelina sold Nouvel in October 2021 to a company controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.



The papers state: “Incensed that Jolie sold Nouvel to Stoli rather than him, Pitt has acted like a petulant child, refusing to treat Nouvel as an equal partner in the business.”



Angelina is said to have allegedly agreed to divide the company up 68 percent to 38 per cent in Brad’s favour as he had invested more into their 35-room former home at the Miraval vineyard.



During summer 2021, the actor found out via a press release that Jolie had sold her 50 percent stake to a “Russian oligarch,” who Brad had previously turned down.



Brad filed his original lawsuit against the Atelier Jolie founder in February 2022, claiming she deprived him “of his right to enjoy his private home and to oversee the business he developed from scratch.”



The star previously claimed his “vindictive” ex-wife “collaborated in secret” with Shefler, who also owns Stoli Group, to ensure he would be “kept in the dark.”



Page Six said no parties involved in the latest claim over the vineyard returned their request for comment.