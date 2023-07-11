Lady Gaga dog theft reward lawsuit dismissed, star doesn't have to pay $500K reward

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Lady Gaga does not have to pay the $500,000 reward to a woman who was part of a group convicted of stealing her French bulldogs in 2021.



The 'House of Gucci' star's beloved pooches Koji and Gustav were stolen from her dog walker, and after she offered the reward for their safe return but did not give the money to Jennifer McBride, she sued the Grammy winner.



However, TMZ reports that the case was thrown out before it made it to trial.



McBride didn't successfully sue the 'Bad Romance' singer because of her conviction.



However, she has the right to resubmit the case, though it's likely it will stand up.



The 'Born This Way' hitmaker was sued in February by McBride - who handed over the pop star's dogs in February 2021, two days after they were taken from her dog walker - after she refused to hand over the "no questions" sum in exchange for the safe return of her pooches.



And the 37-year-old star then filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, insisting the woman was part of a conspiracy to steal the animals.



Documents obtained by CBS News stated: "Plaintiff Jennifer McBride seeks to profit from her participation in a crime.



"The law does not allow a person to commit a crime and then profit from it."



Attorneys for Gaga said McBride claimed to have been a good Samaritan who found the dogs on the street by chance and had "no idea" they belonged to the 'A Star is Born' actress, but they argued she was in fact a "direct and knowing participant in the criminal enterprise."



In December, McBride was sentenced to two years probation after pleading no contest to knowingly receiving stolen property.



She has maintained she performed her obligation under the terms of the reward contract but Gaga had no intention of paying it, so she sued for breach of contract, fraud by false promise and fraud by misrepresentation.



She was also seeking legal fees and compensation for financial damages, pain and suffering, mental anguish and loss of enjoyment of life but Gaga's team argued she had not suffered any damages in returning the dogs.