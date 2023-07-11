Beyonce's mom has safe stolen containing $1M in cash and jewels

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Beyonce's mother has had over $1 million worth of cash and jewelry stolen from her home.



Tina Knowles-Lawson was out of town when someone from her team stopped by her Los Angeles abode and discovered her entire safe and its contents had been stolen, TMZ reports.



It is unclear how the thieves got inside and removed the save, but local police are speaking to neighbours and looking for video footage of the area, but currently have no leads.



This isn't the first time Tina has had an unwanted visitor in recent months.



In April, a man was arrested for causing a disturbance and damaging her property, after he was caught standing at the front of her house throwing rocks at her mailbox.



While police, including a helicopter, headed for the scene, the man ran away but he was located by the chopper and, following a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody.



The suspect was said to have been behaving erratically and was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold.



Tina declined to press charges or even file a police report, despite the minor damage to her mailbox.



The showbiz matriarch previously praised Beyonce and her sister, Solange Knowles, for all the charity work they do in private.



She told 'In My Head with Heather Thomson': "They will do whatever they can to help people, and the stuff that they do privately, I couldn't be more proud of because they don't care if anybody knows. I'm kind of getting choked up about it because they seek people out to help and there's never any question."



Tina recalled one incident she asked Beyonce to send a private jet to take a young terminally ill girl for treatment.



She said: " I just called her from a Home Depot because this kid was 14 and she was dying of cancer and they had found this experimental type thing. They didn't have any time and needed a plane because she obviously was in the last stage and she couldn't fly.



"She was in the middle of a rehearsal or something, all this loud music. And I'm like this, there's this kid, she said, I can't really hear you, you got to hurry up. And I said, there's this kid that's dying of cancer. And there's a chance that she might be able to get a life saving thing. And she was like, 'Mom, what do you need?' I said, 'We need a plane and can you grab it?' She said, 'I'll get the plane.'



"Like, I don't know many people that wouldn't ask, you know, how much is it going to cost or anything? She just didn't hesitate. She did it. And she got the plane and the little girl went to Boston for this treatment. Unfortunately she passed away, it was too late, but it's just the thought of every time they hear about something that they do it."