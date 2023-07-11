218550
213071
Entertainment  

Madonna says she's 'on the road to recovery' following ICU stay, postpones North American tour dates

Madonna's road to recovery

The Associated Press - | Story: 436260

Madonna says she is focused on her health and getting back on stage after a “serious bacterial infection" that led to her hospitalization in an an intensive care unit for several days last month.

“I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” the pop superstar wrote on Instagram. “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show.”

“My focus now is on my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can,” she continued.

The North American leg of her career-spanning Celebration Tour, originally scheduled to kick off July 15 in Vancouver and run through October 8 in Las Vegas, has been postponed. Her tour will now start on October 14, at London's O2 Arena.

Live Nation confirmed the postponement. “Rescheduled dates will be announced as soon as possible. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they will be valid for the new dates once announced,” a statement read.

According to her manager Guy Oseary, on June 24, Madonna “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU," as he wrote on Instagram a few days later. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199702


TheTango.net
Daily Dose

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | July 11, 2023

Simon Cowell signs mega-money promo deal

Showbiz | July 11, 2023

Woodworking wows

Galleries | July 10, 2023

Brad Pitt 'felt giddy' driving at Silverstone

Showbiz | July 10, 2023

Panther and dog are BFF

Must Watch | July 10, 2023


215095
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


218204
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
214972



217748