Britney Spears is reportedly set to make a music comeback with Will.i.am.
The 41-year-old pop superstar has not released an album since 2016's 'Glory' but is said to be gearing up to work with Black Eyed Peas rapper Will, 48, for a comeback, more than a decade after they collaborated on mega hit 'Scream and Shout'.
A source told The Sun on Sunday's Bizarre column: "Britney and Will have a huge amount of love and respect for each other and really trust each other’s musical judgment. Will has long been Britney’s No1 supporter and he wants to see her succeed. Both of them are excited to be releasing this surprise track and they know fans will love it."
The news comes shortly after Will spoke out in support of the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker as he noted that he wanted to see her "win" in life.
Speaking on UK TV show 'Good Morning Britain', he said: "We’ve done cool things together, and I’m so happy that she’s on this new journey and shining. She’s still got hurdles, but you know what, we’re all there to support her. I just love her dedication and love for music. That’s just the way it is. I love how sweet she is, and how genuine she is — shy, but fierce. And I want to see her win."
Apart from her duet with Sir Elton John on 'Hold Me Closer' in the summer of last year, Britney has not released any music since the termination of her conservatorship.
In 2020, she released 'Mood Ring', 'Swimming in the Stars' and 'Matches' - in collaboration with fellow 1990s stars The Backstreet Boys - as part of a deluxe edition of her ninth studio album.
Scream and shout! Britney Spears to make 'surprise' comeback with huge US rap star
Britney 'surprise' comeback?
Britney Spears is reportedly set to make a music comeback with Will.i.am.
More Entertainment News
- Evacuation alert rescindedSpallumcheen - 9:51 am
- Britney 'surprise' comeback?Entertainment - 8:43 am
- Dating-scam victim speaksVictoria - 8:23 am
- Hedge fire, sparks flyKelowna - 7:50 am
- BoC expected to raise ratesOttawa - 7:35 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]