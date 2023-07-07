Drake latest celeb to be hit by phone; struck in chest at Chicago gig

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Drake narrowly escaped injury after being hit by a cell phone during the first show of his North American tour.



The rapper/singer became the latest musician to be smacked by a flying object at a gig after an audience member hurled a mobile device onstage during his gig in Chicago on Wednesday while he was performing a cover of Ginuwine's track 'So Anxious'.



Video footage from the concert at the United Center shows the phone flying through the air before hitting Drake in the chest and arm and dropping to the stage floor.



Drake appeared unperturbed by the incident and carried on singing without missing a beat.



The incident at the show - which marked the start of Drake's 'It’s All a Blur' tour which he's co-headlining with 21 Savage - is the latest involving projectiles at gigs and comes just weeks after pop star Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a phone during a show in New York.



The singer as left with a black eye after being hit in the face by the device which was hurled at her by someone in the crowd at her show in New York City on June 18. The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' songstress was seen dropping to her knees and clutching her face as stage hands at Pier 17's The Rooftop venue rushed to help her before she left the stage completely. She was treated by doctors and reportedly needed three stitches.



Singer Kelsea Ballerini suffered a similar incident during her show at the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, Idaho on June 28 when a fan threw a bracelet on stage and it hit her in the face. The 29-year-old singer had to pause her performance after the item smacked her in the eye, and she later insisted she was more scared than her.

In a post on her Instagram Story, she wrote: "I'm fine, someone threw a bracelet at me, it hit me in the eye and it more so just scared me than hurt me.

"We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that's why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue.

"That's all I ever want, is for shows to feel like a safe place for us all. "Love you and appreciate all of the concern, let's make the last two shows of the heartfirst tour the best yet."