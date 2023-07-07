Dua Lipa has signed a bumper brand deal with Porsche.
The 27-year-old pop star previously fronted luxury car manufacturer Jaguar but has now reportedly signed a seven-figure deal with rival company Porsche in what has been called her "biggest" endorsement deal so far.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Dua is one of the hottest faces in music right now and is a global star. She has a huge brand pulling power and Porsche offered her a seven-figure package she could not turn down. Dua first started working with Jaguar in 2018, and it’s made her a huge amount of money."
The insider went on to add that the 'Levitating' hitmaker - who has a reported net worth of £75 million - is "looking forward" to working with the luxury brand and described the 'New Rules' songstress as a "tour-de-force" who cannot be stopped.
The source added: "But when Porsche came knocking, it was a really exciting offer and she is looking forward to getting involved.
“She is an absolute tour de force right now and there is no stopping her."
Dua Lipa earns seven figures as she lands biggest brand deal yet with Porsche
Dua inks 7-figure deal
Dua Lipa has signed a bumper brand deal with Porsche.
More Entertainment News
- Coyotes attack dogWhistler - 7:45 am
- BoC expected to raise ratesBusiness - 7:33 am
- Drake hit by flying phoneEntertainment - 7:25 am
- Dua inks 7-figure dealEntertainment - 7:17 am
- Madonna 'revived' by shotEntertainment - 7:11 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]