Dua Lipa earns seven figures as she lands biggest brand deal yet with Porsche

Dua Lipa has signed a bumper brand deal with Porsche.



The 27-year-old pop star previously fronted luxury car manufacturer Jaguar but has now reportedly signed a seven-figure deal with rival company Porsche in what has been called her "biggest" endorsement deal so far.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Dua is one of the hottest faces in music right now and is a global star. She has a huge brand pulling power and Porsche offered her a seven-figure package she could not turn down. Dua first started working with Jaguar in 2018, and it’s made her a huge amount of money."



The insider went on to add that the 'Levitating' hitmaker - who has a reported net worth of £75 million - is "looking forward" to working with the luxury brand and described the 'New Rules' songstress as a "tour-de-force" who cannot be stopped.



The source added: "But when Porsche came knocking, it was a really exciting offer and she is looking forward to getting involved.



“She is an absolute tour de force right now and there is no stopping her."