Kevin Costner 'very happy' wife has been ordered out of house

Kevin Costner is "very happy" that his estranged wife has been ordered to leave his house.



Christine Baumgartner – who filed for divorce in May after 18 years of marriage – has been told by a judge she must vacate the $145 million beachfront house by July 31, and now the 68-year-old Hollywood star is said to be satisfied that a decision was made in his favour.



The source told People: "Kevin was very happy yesterday with a prejudgment in his favour!"



The 49-year-old had previously argued in court documents that she would move out by August 31 if Kevin agreed to pay her $248,000 a month in child support.



The 'Yellowstone' actor attended the hearing via Zoom, staying on mute and simply listening to the proceedings, while the 68-year-old star's lawyer Laure Wasser was there in person.



Another hearing is scheduled for July 12.



Last week, Christine – who has sons Hayes, 14, and Cayden, 13, and daughter Grace, 13, with Kevin – filed legal documents requesting more time in their home, and insisted she "cannot effectively plan her move until" they have resolved the child support issue.



However, Kevin insisted the proposed $248,000 monthly amount is outrageous for several reasons.



In court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, 'The Bodyguard' star said the list of their children's "needs" in terms of child support was "inflated and grossly inaccurate."



Kevin alleged she is "fundamentally dishonest as to certain items included in her calculation of the children’s 'reasonable' needs, such as private school tuition for two of the children (failing to mention that only Grace will continue private school), and her own personal, non-child related expenses, such as extensive plastic surgery for herself in 2022."



Kevin instead proposed to pay $51,940 per month in child support, which he insisted considers "station in life and ability to pay."



He also offered to pay "100% of the children’s health insurance costs, the youngest child, Grace’s, private school tuition, the minor children’s extracurricular expenses, the hunting club fees, the expenses related to Cayden’s car and all expenses related to it."