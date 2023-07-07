'I don't see that': Quentin Tarantino dashes fans' Kill Bill 3 hopes

Quentin Tarantino "doesn't see" 'Kill Bill: Volume 3' happening.
The 60-year-old legendary director has shot down the possibility of making a third movie in the franchise, despite many fans wanting Tarantino to do so and cast leading lady Uma Thurman's daughter Maya Hawke in the movie.
According to Deadline, he told Flemish newspaper De Morgen: "I don’t see that. My last film is about a film critic, a male critic. And he plays in the 70s."
In March, it was revealed Tarantino's final film will be titled 'The Movie Critic', which is set in Los Angeles.
Tarantino has repeatedly insisted that he will retire after making his 10th feature film and he is determined to go out in style.
Last month, 'Stranger Things' actress Maya Hawke, 24, hinted a third 'Kill Bill' could become a possibility once talk goes quiet about it potentially being made.
When Maya was asked by fans on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ what it would take for Quentin Tarantino to make ‘Kill Bill Volume 3’ with her mum Uma Thurman, 53, the actress replied: "I think that he really loves talking about the idea of making a ‘Volume 3’.
"So actually what I think it would take is everyone not talking about it for long enough that he gets annoyed that no one is asking him for it anymore, and then he'll be like now I’m going to show ’em that they want it."
In February 2022, Uma admitted she didn't see 'Kill Bill: Volume 3' happening anytime soon.
Thurman - who is known for her starring role as Beatrix "The Bride" Kiddo in the first two instalments - told Collider: "I can’t really tell you anything about it. I mean it has been discussed over the years. There was real thought about it happening, but very long ago."
