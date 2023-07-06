'It's a work-in-progress' - Insider gives update on Madonna's health as she fights 'serious' infection

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Madonna is "taking her recovery seriously," according to an insider.



The Queen of Pop, 64, was forced to postpone her 'Celebration Tour' when The Queen of Pop, 64, after being hospitalized with a "serious bacterial infection" towards the end of last month, and a source has now claimed that the 'Material Girl' songstress "feeling better every day" nut is not going to "rush" anything as she recovers at her New York City home.



The insider told UsWeekly: "Although Madonna is looking forward to getting back to work as soon as possible, she’s also taking her recovery seriously and isn’t going to rush anything because she is focused on her health above all else.



"She has an incredible support system around her and appreciates all the love she’s received. It’s a work in progress but she’s feeling confident and better every day."



The news comes just one day after it was claimed that the 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker had "ignored" symptoms for a considerable amount of time as she was confident that they would disappear of their own accord and wanted to concentrate on rehearsals for her tour.



One music source told People: “She ignored some symptoms of illness for quite a while because she thought they would go away.



“But she didn’t want to take time away from rehearsals.”



They added: “She was rundown and not feeling 100 per cent for a while in anticipation of her tour. She is relentless in her quest to be the best, to wow her fans and to do what others before her have not done.”



A second music source said: “Madonna has been very busy for a long time and not taking care of herself. She just continues to push herself beyond the limit.”



Madonna's manager Guy Oseary was the first to break the news of her health condition, as he took to Instagram on 28 June to explain to fans that all commitments would be "paused" for the foreseeable future.



He wrote: "On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.



“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”