Tom Cruise wants Harrison Ford career by acting into his 80s

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Tom Cruise wants to emulate Harrison Ford and keeping working until he's 80.



The 61-year-old actor - whose latest action blockbuster 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning' is set to hit the big screen - celebrated his birthday on Monday and revealed he has no plans to retire.



He told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper: "Harrison Ford is a legend. I hope to be still going at that age, I've got 20 years to catch up with him.



"I hope to keep making 'Mission Impossible' films until I'm his age."



Tom still does his own death defying stunts, and in the new movie he can be seen driving a motorbike off the side of a cliff, coming off the bike and free falling before pulling a parachute.



He recently told 9Honey Celebrity: "I was thinking of performance, because, you see me at the beginning, I have to act, but I'm also thinking about the helicopter that's going down, the speed that I have to travel down that ramp."



Last month, Tom paid tribute to 'Indiana Jones' legend Harrison as the fifth film hit screens, and also said he was looking forward to Greta Gerwig's Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starring live-action 'Barbie' film and Christopher Nolan's biographical thriller 'Oppenheimer'.



He wrote on Instagram: "This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters. These are just a few that we can’t wait to see on the big screen.



"Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indiana Jones and creating one of the most iconic characters in cinema history. You have given us countless hours of joy.



"I love a double feature, and it doesn’t get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie."



The Hollywood star was seen in one picture in the post holding his Cineworld cinema ticket.



The cinema chain was hit particularly hard amid the COVID-19 pandemic and was facing closure, but it has been saved from bankruptcy.