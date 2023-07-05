Justin Trudeau tweets invitation to Taylor Swift asking her to bring tour to Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to be a secret Swiftie, after tweeting an invitation to superstar Taylor Swift asking her to bring her Eras tour to Canada THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ashley Landis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to be a secret Swiftie, after tweeting an invitation to superstar Taylor Swift asking her to bring her Eras tour to Canada

Swift announced Wednesday that she is adding another 14 European and U.K. stops to her career-spanning concert series, with special guest Paramore.

As of yet, there are no Canadian dates for her international tour that takes Swift through Mexico, Europe, Asia and Australia over the next year.

Trudeau responded to Swift's tweet with paraphrased lyrics from her own songs, posting "It's me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon."

Swift's snub of Canada has made its way to the House of Commons, with Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux saying last month he would file an "official'' grievance "on behalf of all Swifties'' in the country.

Neither Swift nor her management has addressed the decision to skip Canada.