217120
217941
Entertainment  

Justin Trudeau tweets invitation to Taylor Swift asking her to bring tour to Canada

Trudeau tweets to Taylor

The Canadian Press - | Story: 435509

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to be a secret Swiftie, after tweeting an invitation to superstar Taylor Swift asking her to bring her Eras tour to Canada

Swift announced Wednesday that she is adding another 14 European and U.K. stops to her career-spanning concert series, with special guest Paramore.

As of yet, there are no Canadian dates for her international tour that takes Swift through Mexico, Europe, Asia and Australia over the next year.

Trudeau responded to Swift's tweet with paraphrased lyrics from her own songs, posting "It's me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon."

Swift's snub of Canada has made its way to the House of Commons, with Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux saying last month he would file an "official'' grievance "on behalf of all Swifties'' in the country.

Neither Swift nor her management has addressed the decision to skip Canada.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199702


TheTango.net
Interesting architecture

Interesting architecture

Galleries | July 05, 2023

Meghan Trainor gives birth

Showbiz | July 05, 2023

Hawk causes chaos

Must Watch | July 05, 2023

Funny fails

Must Watch | July 05, 2023

Mid-week memes- July 5, 2023

Galleries | July 05, 2023


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


215093
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
215738