217381
217774
Entertainment  

Ice-T warns modern hip-hop needs to 'get a hold of itself'

Rap needs to get a grip

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 435337

Ice-T has called on the current generation of hip-hop artists to "get a hold" of themselves.

The 65-year-old rapper-turned-actor - whose real name is Tracy Marrow - reflected on the deaths of prominent figures in the genre from drug use or violence in recent years, with losses including the likes of Nipsey Hussle, Migos' Takeoff, Pop Smoke, and XXXTentacion, and admitted he doesn't know what tragedy it will take before the modern crop of musicians realise things need to "calm down."

According to Rolling Stone magazine, he said at Essence Fest over the weekend: “My generation, we lost Tupac, we lost Biggie and we got the memo. Everybody calmed down. We all figured this out: We [were] rapping to get out of the streets.

“But the youngsters who are out here behaving like that, these kids are millionaires so I don’t know how many young people gotta get lost, I don’t know which one might trigger that message, but I think it’s time for this generation to get a hold of itself.”

The 'Lethal Weapon' singer - who released his first studio album, 'Lethal Weapon', in 1987 and his last, 'Gangsta Rap', in 2006 - also noted that "hip-hop was supposed to be a fad,” but now rappers are "billionaires" and he's thrilled with the way the genre has evolved over the last 50 years.

He said: “Hip-hop has gray hairs. The beauty of it is that it’s still here, still flourishing and people still love it.

“It’s gone through a lot of different growing pains and stuff, but for them to say it was a fad — now you have hip-hop billionaires! Hip-hop is a culture. A youth culture, started by kids.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199701


TheTango.net
Relocating the goal

Relocating the goal

Must Watch | July 05, 2023

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | July 05, 2023

Robert De Niro ‘deeply distressed’

Showbiz | July 05, 2023

Strange designs

Galleries | July 04, 2023

Logan Paul engaged to supermodel

Showbiz | July 04, 2023


217328
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
215095


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


215093
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada