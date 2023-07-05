Meghan Trainor gives birth to baby boy

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Meghan Trainor has given birth to her second child.



The 29-year-old singer and her husband Daryl Sabara welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world on July 1, a date that has special meaning for the couple, who are also parents to two-year-old Riley.



Sharing a series of photos of the newborn, the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post: "On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world."



The 'Mother' singer - who previously spoke about the difficulties she'd had around Riley's birth - underwent an "amazing" caesarean section because the baby wasn't facing the right way round, and she paid tribute to the medical care they received.



She added: "He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us."



Meghan and the 'Spy Kids' star were inundated with messages of congratulations.



Paris Hilton wrote: "[crying emojis] Congratulations sis! So happy for you![heart eye emojis]."



And Mandy Moore shared a series of heart emojis as she wrote: "Go Mama!! And welcome to the party, Barry!! What a lucky dude!!"



Her 'This Is Us' co-star Chrissy Metz added: "Awww, Congratualtions!!!!![star, heart, party emoji]."



The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker recently opened up about being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after giving birth to Riley.



She told PEOPLE magazine: "Usually when you're being sewn up for 45 minutes, you're like, 'Look at my gorgeous baby. We did it. This is everything.' But I was laying there alone.



"In the moment, I was so drugged up, I was calling my mom, and she's crying on the phone, like, 'Are you okay?' And I was like, 'We're fine.' And then when I tell people what happened, they're like, 'Jesus Christ,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, that was kind of messed up, right?'"



Riley struggled with breathing issues and spent several days in intensive care before he was well enough to go home.