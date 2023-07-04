Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

The 'Barney' live action movie will focus on "Millennial angst."



Mattel Films executive Kevin McKeon has given a hint of what to expect when 'Nope' star Daniel Kaluuya brings the beloved purple dinosaur to the big screen, and the team want to take an interesting approach.



He told The New Yorker magaine: "We’re leaning into the Millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids.



"It’s really a play for adults. Not that it’s R-rated, but it’ll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being 30-something, growing up with Barney—just the level of disenchantment within the generation.



"It would be so daring of us, and really underscore that we’re here to make art."



Kaluuya previously opened up on his desire to bring Barney to the bring screen in a live action format, and revealed how he wanted to focus on the poignant aspect of the character.



He told Entertainment Weekly: "Barney taught us, 'I love you, you love me. Won't you say you love me too?'



"That's one of the first songs I remember, and what happens when that isn't true? I thought that was really heartbreaking. I have no idea why but it feels like that makes sense.



"It feels like there's something unexpected that can be poignant but optimistic. Especially at this time now, I think that's really, really needed."



Emphasising Mattel's goal, CEO Ynon Kreitz recently insisted the team are not focused on the idea of using films like 'Barbie' to create more sales.



He told Time magazine: “It’s not about making movies so that we can go and sell more toys. We’ve been doing well selling toys without movies.”



He noted that the firm is changing from "a toy-manufacturing company" into one that is firmly in the franchise business.



He explained: “The most important transition was from being a toy-manufacturing company that was making items to becoming an IP company that is managing franchises."