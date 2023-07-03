Mick Jagger 'engaged' to Melanie Hamrick at 79

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Mick Jagger is reportedly engaged to Melanie Hamrick.



The Rolling Stones frontman, 79, and the former ballet dancer, 36, sparked speculation Mick had popped the question when his partner was seen wearing a ring on that finger, however, she laughed off the rumours claiming it was just a promise ring.



However, now an insider has claimed the couple - who have son Deveraux, six, together - are engaged after a trip to New York, but have no plans to walk down the aisle.



A source told The Mirror: “Melanie was at the American Ballet Theatre and she was telling her friends she was engaged to Mick. She was very clear her ring is an ­engagement ring and she is now his fiancée. Her family also very much understands them to be engaged and are thrilled.”



Melanie - who has been dating the music legend since 2014 - admitted the pair are like "horny teenagers".



Asked about the ring, Melanie told People magazine: "I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes.



"But are we like, horny teenagers where we’re giving each other… In my mind, it's a promise ring. We'll be immature and call it a promise ring."



But the 36-year-old author is unsure if she even wants to get married at all.



She said of the idea of walking down the aisle: "I don’t know. I'm kind of like, a live-in-the-moment type of person, so who knows."



Melanie and Mick previously worked together on the 2019 ballet 'Porte Rouge', with the dancer selecting music from the Stones' back catalogue and arranging the choreography.



While they "had a lot of fun working on it" and she would "definitely" work with the 'Paint It Black' singer again in the future, Melanie prefers to keep their careers "separate".



She explained: "I've been keeping work separate. For me personally, I prefer that because then it's kind of fun," she says. "We are in such similar careers, to keep it separate is better.



"You're working with the person all day, and then you're with them at night. It's like, too much of each other. And then it's nice to have outside opinions, someone that isn't in it with you. They can give you really solid advice. So I prefer the separation from work."



Melanie prefers to keep her personal life as private as possible and tries not to post too much of her son on social media.



She said: "If we didn’t have social media, then no one would know anything about your life. So I guess it's, why don't we keep it as it would be if there wasn’t social media and share the things that you want to share.



"I like that approach. I think what goes on in someone's home is private."



Mick has seven other children from four different relationships.



He was married once to Bianca Pérez-Mora Macias from 1971 to 1978.



The 'Satisfaction' hitmaker has also had relationships with the likes of model-and-actress Jerry Hall, 67, from 1977 to 1999, and the late model-turned-stylist L'Wren Scott, from 2001 until her death in 2014.