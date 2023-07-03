Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Lindsay Lohan "definitely wants" more kids.



The 36-year-old actress is currently expecting a baby boy with her husband Bader Shammas, also 36, and a source close to her has now claimed that she has "always wanted three or four" children after this first pregnancy has been so "smooth" for her.



The insider told UsWeekly: "Her pregnancy has been smooth and amazing. As long as the baby is healthy, that’s her number one priority. She definitely wants [more kids]. She has always said she wants to have three or four kids."



According to the insider, the 'Mean Girls' star has been "debating baby names" with her husband and confirmed that the little one will share her husband's surname because she is "traditional" in that respect before noting that she is "ready" to become a mother.



The source said: "They have been debating baby names and are keeping a list and there are family suggestions. Lindsay is traditional and it’s even more exciting because she now has an even greater bond with her husband because their son will carry his last name. She’s ready for motherhood. It’s always been a dream for her. She feels being a mom will make her a better actress, businesswoman and wife."



Lindsay recently told Allure magazine: “I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom. Happy tears. That’s just who I am.



“Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”



Lindsay marked her first wedding anniversary with Bader in April, saying on Instagram alongside a snap of them hugging on a clifftop walk: “April 3, 2023, 1 year today, Happy Anniversary.”



The 'Freaky Friday' actress also recently posted a picture of a white baby grow emblazoned with the message: “Coming soon.”



She captioned the image: “We are blessed and excited,” signing off the note with emojis of praying hands, a white heart, child’s face and baby bottle.