Dua Lipa was a late bloomer who couldn't land a date

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Dua Lipa was a "late bloomer" who failed to land a single date when she was at school.



The 27-year-old pop star has opened up about her early years and admitted she struggled to make a connection with boys until she was much older. Dua made the revelation during an interview with 'Chicken Shop Date' creator Amelia Dimoldenberg on her 'Dua Lipa: At Your Service' podcast after her guest revealed she set up her show after struggling with her love life.



Amelia said: "I thought a great way to do an interview would be a date and I also wanted to go on a date because I'd never been on a date in my life at that point."



Dua then interjected to add: "That's a lot like my school days. No dates whatsoever. I was such a later bloomer in every aspect."



However, Dua's love life has improved in recent years. She's now dating 41-year-old French filmmaker Romain Gavras and they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Cannes Film Festival in France in May.



Dua previously dated model Anwar Hadid for around two years before parting ways in 2021 and she's also been linked to stars including model/chef Isaac Crew and singer Paul Klein.



Before striking up her new romance with Romain, Dua previously insisted she was happy being single during an episode of her podcast last year.



She said: "For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time. It’ve been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish.”



Talking to friend Charli XCX on the episode, Dua added relationships have not left her time to focus on herself.



She explained: “When you find someone that really softens you and calms you down – I think it’s (a) Leo (star sign) thing – it makes a big difference.”