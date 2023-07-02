Margot Robbie's body double reveals secrets from Barbie set

Margot Robbie's body double has revealed what life was like on the set of the 'Barbie' movie.
Emma Eastwood was first hired as a hand double for leading actress Margot - who plays the iconic doll in Greta Gerwig's new film - but ended up filming additional scenes filling in for the star and she's explained that even after two weeks on set, she still has no clue what the movie is actually about.
She told the New York Times: “I was on this for two weeks, and I barely know what the movie is about ... [the production team] did a very good job of keeping the plot hidden.
“There were a couple times they said the whole cast would be there and it would be an important day, but they never actually gave me any details of what we would be doing until I was on set."
She also recalled being asked to lie face down on the ground for an hour in a shoot that left her baffled and feeling a little tipsy.
Emma explained: "When I got up, I literally felt drunk. I have no idea what that scene was about."
She also revealed life on set was tough as she was often up before dawn to be on set for 6 a.m. and spent hours in hair and make-up getting ready to be Barbie, but she was thrilled to be given her own trailer, adding that she felt "really spoiled".
Emma shared some pictures from her time on the movie on her Twitter page and shared her joy at being part of the 'Barbie' experience.
She wrote: "Had the best experience of my life and will absolutely never shut up about it."
