Amanda Bynes has checked out of her psychiatric facility.
The 37-year-old actress has left the mental health facility almost two weeks after she was admitted, but has worked with her team to put a plan in place to keep her healthy. TMZ reports.
She'll start outpatient care and will have a medical professional checking in daily, while Amanda will also be monitored to ensure she is taking her medication.
Last month, Amanda was placed on a “5150 hold” for the second time this year after apparently calling police for help.
The actress was previously placed on a psychiatric hold in March after she was seen walking around naked in Los Angeles.
An eyewitness told TMZ she flagged down a car and told the driver that she was coming down from a psychiatric episode before calling police.
At the time, sources told the outlet Amanda, who has also struggled with substance abuse, had likely been living “on the streets for days” before the incident.
The former child star’s ex-fiancé Paul Michael, also told Page Six she had probably been “off her meds”.
Amanda was in hospital for three weeks before starting outpatient treatment and her eight-year conservatorship was terminated in March 2022 after the court determined the legal arrangement was “no longer required.”
Amanda Bynes checks out of psychiatric facility
Bynes out of facility
Amanda Bynes has checked out of her psychiatric facility.
More Entertainment News
- CRA staff took benefitsCanada - 10:22 am
- Bynes out of facilityEntertainment - 10:02 am
- Gala to support healthcareLake Country - 10:00 am
- Nokia renews Apple dealBusiness - 9:58 am
- 51 people killed in crashKenya - 9:58 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]