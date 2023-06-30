Jonathan Majors accused of abusing former partners: Rolling Stone

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jonathan Majors has been accused of being abusive towards two former partners.



The 'Creed III' star is the focus of a new report by Rolling Stone magazine which features allegations he was physically abusive to one woman who he allegedly strangled while they were dating, with a source claiming she suffered “really extreme abuse, physically and mentally."

The report claims the 33-year-old movie star was emotionally abusive to another, with an insider claiming Majors was "controlling" and the woman allegedly told friends she suffered "emotional torture."



However, the actor's attorney Dustin A. Pusch has released a statement vehemently denying the claims.



He told the publication: "Jonathan Majors vehemently denies Rolling Stone’s false allegations that he physically, verbally, or emotionally abused anyone, let alone any of his past romantic partners. These allegations are based entirely on hearsay because neither of the romantic partners referenced were willing to engage with Rolling Stone for the article - demonstrating their outright falsity."



The report also alleges Majors pushed a person on the set of his upcoming film 'Magazine Dreams' and "physically intimidated another while screaming at them". The Rolling Stone article claims a complaint was made to producers about his alleged behaviour.



Pusch said of the allegations: "The allegations that Mr. Majors got physical with or physically intimidated anyone on any movie set are downright false. Everyone who has worked with Mr. Majors knows that he employs an immersive Method acting style, and while that can be misconstrued as rudeness at times, those who know Mr. Majors and work in the industry have attested to his dedication to his craft as well as his kindness."



The report also featured a statement from Haley Carter - who dated the actor for several years as a teenager - who defended Majors. She told Rolling Stone: "After 20 years of knowing him, I can tell you who Jonathan is. He did not do these things. He is exactly the opposite of what these allegations say. Jonathan is the most self-controlled, disciplined, well-mannered person I know. We all call him 'the peacekeeper'. He is not violent in any way."



The allegations come as Majors faces a domestic violence case in New York. The star was arrested in March on suspicion of attacking a girlfriend in the back of a taxi after a night out partying and he was charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree, harassment in the second degree, and three counts of attempted assault in the third degree.



Majors denies the charges and recently filed a complaint with police against the woman alleging he was the victim in the dispute.