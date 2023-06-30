216525
Entertainment  

'More scared than hurt': Kelsea Ballerini addresses being hit by flying object on stage

'More scared than hurt'

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 434582

Kelsea Ballerini was more "scared than hurt" when she was struck in the face by a flying object during her concert.

The 29-year-old singer had to pause her performance at the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday, after a fan threw a bracelet onto the stage and it hit her in the eye, and while she's reassured her supporters she feels "fine," she has called for people to ensure her shows are "safe."

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "I'm fine, someone threw a bracelet at me, it hit me in the eye and it more so just scared me than hurt me.

"We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that's why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue.

"That's all I ever want, is for shows to feel like a safe place for us all.

"Love you and appreciate all of the concern, let's make the last two shows of the heartfirst tour the best yet."

The 'Rolling Out the Welcome Mat' hitmaker also criticized Instagram commenters who had declared she was "soft" and that "stitches are the bar."

Sharing a screenshot, she wrote: "Also just gonna leave this right here. A sad, scary world we live in."

In video footage circulating online from the concert, Kelsea immediately stopped playing guitar on 'If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)' and put her hand to her face after she was hit by the bracelet.

She spoke to her violinist and resumed playing, before walking off stage.

When she returned, she said: "Can we just talk about what happened? All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever don't feel safe, please let someone around you know.

"If anyone's pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it. Don't throw things. You know?"

