Nicki Minaj delays album release but reveals record's name

Nicki Minaj has delayed the release date of her new album - but revealed it will be called 'Pink Friday 2'.



The 40-year-old rapper was due to drop her first album in five years on Oct. 20, but she has now updated fans that the LP will arrive Nov. 17 instead, due to "some really exciting news" she promised to share with her supporters "at a later time."



She wrote on Instagram: "Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out so…here it goes:



"MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23."



To make up for the delay, Nicki revealed the album's name to fans, and admitted she will start to tour the record "around" the first quarter of 2024.



She posted: "and she shall be called: Pink Friday 2



"I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support and love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date."



Ariana Grande commented: "we are ready and grateful."



Last month, Nicki declared that the follow-up to 2018's 'Queen' will be "the best thing to come out of 2023."



She tweeted in May: “Oh yes fractions warned, SFG did what fractions warned. Red Ruby Da Sleeze MOTHERED so hard and is now the standard. NM5 is the best thing that will come out of 2023 and will raise the bar to new and unreachable heights. NM5 tour will be hailed as “genius”. That’s it and that’s all."