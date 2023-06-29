Kourtney slams idea of Kim being leader of Kardashian 'cult'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kourtney Kardashian bemoaned the idea that her family is a "cult" after matriarch Kris Jenner called Kim Kardashian their leader.



The latest episode of the family's Hulu show 'The Kardashians' - which airs weekly on Thursdays - saw the feud between the Poosh founder and the Skims owner wage on.



Kourtney was left reeling after Kim created the 'Ciao, Kim' collection with Dolce and Gabbana because the former and her husband Travis Barker worked with the designer label on their wedding.



And Kris didn't help matters when she named Kim their leader in a speech at her birthday dinner.



The 67-year-old momager gushed: "You are the strongest woman in the world, you are a rockstar, and I'm so proud of you.



"We all look up to you, you're a superpower and you are pretty much now, at this point, the leader of our family. You're the person we all go to."



In a confessional, Kourtney - the eldest child - said she would never be part of a cult led by her sibling.



She said: "I mean, if she wants to be. It's not a cult I'm following."



However, not even Kim agrees with her mom, telling Kris: "I don't have time to take on those duties."



In a confessional, she laughed: "I love you, I'm so honoured but I am not ready for you to pass the baton. You need at least five more years."



In previous episodes, Kourtney accused Kim of “copying” the style of her lavish Italian wedding, which was hosted by the design duo.



Kourtney, 44, told her 27-year-old sister Kendall Jenner: “So Kim is in Milan, you know, doing this whole Kim/Dolce and Gabbana, Ciao, Kim, living la dolce vita, whatever.”



Kourtney, who wore a white Dolce and Gabbana corset dress and custom lace veil for her Portofino nuptials in May 2022, insisted that when she decided to work with the designers on her wedding attire it “wasn’t even about business”.



She went on: “It’s not like I did their campaign and she did their campaign right after.



“It’s my actual wedding. That wasn’t a business deal for me. I did it because it felt really personal.”



Kourtney added Kim always has “such an abundance” of “opportunities” for partnerships, but the Dolce deal seemed to take “precedence over hurting" her.



She said: “It’s just legit copying my wedding.”



Kourtney took “references” from Dolce and Gabbana’s 1990s archives when it came time to plan her wedding outfits for her big day with rocker Travis, 47, and Kim did the same for her collection.



The Lemme founder also claimed no one informed her that Kim was working on a project with the luxury label, saying that Kris “never mentioned it”.



Kourtney went on: “While we were at our wedding, I guess Kim was having these conversations with Dolce that I didn’t know about, and she had called me and said she was doing a Skims collab with Dolce and Gabbana.”



Kourtney said: “She sees it as, like, the dollar signs.”



Kendall replied: “I see both sides. I could see how you could feel like you had your toes stepped on.



“As sisters, we also have to understand when someone has a job or someone’s getting paid a lot of money to do something, we have to try and see where this can work for both of us, I guess.”



Kim said she “couldn’t have been more mindful” about the collaboration, saying she avoided incorporating specific looks “out of respect for Kourtney.”