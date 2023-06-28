Madonna rushed to ICU and postpones upcoming greatest hits tour

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Madonna has postponed her upcoming greatest hits tour after she was stricken by a “serious bacterial infection” that led to her being rushed to hospital.



The 64-year-old Queen of Pop’s manager Guy Oseary, 50, took to Instagram on Wednesday to tell fans the singer stayed in an intensive care unit for several days – with reports saying she had been found unresponsive and had to be intubated by medics.



He said: “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU.



“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care.”



Guy added Madonna’s team expected her to make a “full recovery”, but stated they were pausing “all commitments” including Madonna’s much-anticipated ‘Celebration’ tour.



He also promised fans more information and rescheduled tour dates would follow soon, adding: “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”



Madonna was treated at a New York City hospital on Saturday, according to Page Six.



The outlet said a source told them the ‘Material Girl’ singer was intubated for at least one night before having the tube removed, but is now “alert and recovering”.



It added: “We’re also told that her daughter Lourdes Leon was by her side throughout the ordeal.”



Madonna announced earlier this year she would launch her ‘Celebration’ tour in honour of the 40th anniversary of her music career.



Her 84-date global shows were due to kick off on 15 July at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, and she has been regularly updating fans by sharing images and videos from her rehearsals online.