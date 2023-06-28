Khloe Kardashian wants ex-employee's lawsuit dismissed

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Khloe Kardashian wants a lawsuit from her former household assistant to be thrown out of court.



Matthew Manhard took legal action against the Good American founder earlier this year, claiming he had been fired after he was suffered an injury and had not been paid proper overtime or given meal breaks and the 39-year-old reality star and her company KhloMoney, Inc. have now responded to the case, insisting she has done nothing wrong.



According to RadarOnline.com, Khloe insisted she acted in good faith and her actions were “motivated by legitimate and non-discriminatory reasons and/or as a result of business necessity.”



She added: “Any improper, illegal, and/or discriminatory action or statement of any agent, servant, or employee of Defendants was contrary to and in violation of Defendants’ policies and was never actually or apparently authorised by Defendants, and if undertaken, was undertaken without its knowledge and never ratified, consented to, or approved.”



The reality TV star has asked her former employee pay her legal fees and receive nothing from his complaint.



In his lawsuit, Matthew claimed he worked more than 12 hours a day and over 40 hours a week when he was employed by Khloe from January 2019 until November last year. In May 2022, he took time off to undergo surgery and said he believes Khloe viewed him as disabled after she was informed.



The former assistant tried to return to his duties in November, but was told Khloe's company "did not have work" for him, and his contract was terminated a few days later.



Matthew claimed the 'Kardashians' star led him to lose wages and other employment benefits, while his dismissal caused harm to his reputation, as well as anxiety, anguish and mental suffering.



Khloe's representative previously branded the lawsuit "frivolous".



The spokesperson said: "It’s unfortunate to learn that a former employee would choose to go this route. Matthew was properly classified and compensated for his role.



"Toward the end of his employment, he was on a leave of absence for an extended period of time and the role eventually needed to be replaced. We will not tolerate false accusations and will prove that this is a frivolous lawsuit."