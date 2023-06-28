217120
Kevin Spacey sexual assault trial begins as jury sworn in

Kevin Spacey trial begins

The jury in Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial were sworn in at Southwark Crown Court in London on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old actor was charged in 2022 in London with four counts of sexual assault, allegedly committed between 2005 and 2013.

Spacey pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Hollywood star - who waved and had a smile on his face as he arrived at the court two hours early - appeared in court for the first day of the trial, which will last for around four weeks, and the jurors heard the details of the charges.

The opening arguments won't be heard until Friday, with no court scheduled on Thursday.

The 'Baby Driver' actor nodded as Justice Mark Wall said the members of the jury may know him by name and might have seen his films, Sky News reports.

They were also told that there will be substantial publicity surrounding the trial.

The actor appeared in court last month via video where it was confirmed that the trial would begin on June 28.

Last July, the actor denied five charges relating to four counts of sexual assault and one allegation to engage in sexual activity without consent, and in January denied seven additional offense charges.

Spacey also told how he is hoping his trial goes in the same direction as the Anthony Rapp case – which saw the actor found not liable for sexual misconduct in a $40 million lawsuit.

He said: “The moment scrutiny is applied, these things fall apart. That’s what happened in the Rapp trial, and that’s what will happen in this case.”

Spacey was found not liable in the lawsuit.

Spacey also declared about the legal action against him: “In 10 years, it won’t mean anything.

“My work will live longer than I will, and that’s what will be remembered.”

