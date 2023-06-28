Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans engaged

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Nicole Scherzinger has got engaged to Thom Evans.



The Pussycat Dolls singer has been dating the 38-year-old rugby player for three years after meeting when he appeared on 'X Factor: Celebrity' and she's revealed they are planning to wed after he popped the question while they were on a break in her native Hawaii.



Nicole shared a photo of the couple on Instagram, with Thom down on one knee as he presented her with an engagement ring.



The 44-year-old beauty simply captioned her post: "I said yes. [ring emoji]"



Thom shared the same photo on Instagram, along with another picture of them embracing with the ring on Nicole's finger, and wrote: "My Ever After."



The 'Poison' hitmaker previously admitted the COVID-19 pandemic had helped strengthen the couple's romance.



She told The Times newspaper in January 2021: "I've definitely been through my fair share of insecurities that I've fought through and battled, and I've gone through challenges and relationships — and what doesn't kill you makes you stronger.



"Now I have a new perspective and things balance out. And I'm really grateful to [in lockdown] build a healthy, strong, solid foundation to my relationship."



And Thom admitted he had felt an instant connection to the 'Masked Singer' judge.



He previously told The Sun newspaper: "People always say, ‘When you know, you know' and I can honestly say I'd never really had that moment.



"But within the first couple of days with Nicole it was just awesome and it has been awesome ever since."



Nicole - who dated Formula One ace Lewis Hamilton before romancing Thom - previously revealed that her ideal honeymoon destination would be on the idyllic French Polynesian island.



Speaking to Us Weekly magazine last December, she spilled: "I'm dying to go to Tahiti. I'd honeymoon there."