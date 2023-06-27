Julianne Hough ready to have a hot girl summer' after divorce

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Julianne Hough is “ready” for a "hot girl summer."



The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ presenter finalised her divorce from Brooks Laich last summer, two years after they split, and she's excited about the months ahead, with her plans including a lot of travel and hanging out with friends - but not dating.



Speaking to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, Julianne said: “I’m ready for friends and travel, and I guess that is a ‘hot girl summer.’ I don’t know.”



Asked if she'll be looking for love, she exclaimed: "No!"



The 34-year-old dancer relocated from Los Angeles to New York last year for a fresh star and she loves the "possibilites and dreams" the Big Apple offers.



Of living in New York City, Julianne said: “Everything is so accessible at any moment, and it’s a city full of possibilities and dreams and connection, and you can think really big here. It just feels like there’s more ability that you’re going to meet somebody or connect with somebody that has similar like-mindedness or complete opposite and can challenge you.



“I love the people. I love the culture. I love that every day I feel more a part of the world — and I love LA, too, but it just feels different.”



But Julianne admitted she isn't so keen on the urine-like stench of the city in the summer.



She laughed: “It’s give-and-take. You pay for certain things. You compromise on other things. Yes, the smell’s not very good.”



Meanwhile, the former 'America's Got Talent' judge revealed her dancing career could have taken a very different turn.



She said: "When I was living in London, I was offered to go to the Royal Ballet, and I chose to stay in my performing arts school so that I could be a little more versatile, develop dancing, do acting and singing. At the time it was a very, very hard decision."