Entertainment  

'I feel like Hannah Montana!' Why Madison Beer is living a double life

Madison Beer's double life

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 433917

Madison Beer feels like she is living a double life.

The 24-year-old singer has recently signed up to do video game live streaming on social networking platform Twitch and explained that she feels like the title character of the classic Disney Channel series 'Hannah Montana' - which followed the adventures of Miley Cyrus as a schoolgirl who had a secret identity as a pop star - as she continues to make music but is unsure how the logistics of her new hobby will work when she is on tour.

Speaking during a live stream, she said: "I still make music, I have an album coming out in September but I've always been friends with people who are moreso in this world. My brother has had a setup since he was nine and I've never fully gotten into it but I've sat on the computer, played games and enjoyed it. It was something I wanted to try and as much as I love making music, it's fun and I've only done two weeks of streams.

"It's not really taking away from the days. It's sort of just, you know, I am not free at night when I'm doing this but I still feel like I'm trying to be... You know, like... sort of Hannah Montana living both lives at the same time. It's been working out well, they haven't been conflicting too much so but when I'm on tour and stuff I don't know what's gonna happen."

The 'Reckless' hitmaker - whose upcoming album 'Silence Between Song' will be released on September 15 - went on to add that she now has an "understanding" with her loyal fans and is still able to live a "very normal life" despite initially feeling a "pressure" when she first became famous.

"I would say that at a music festival like Coachella for example, that's where everyone is performing on the stage. Festivals and stuff, you see everyone. I've definitely made friends with people on that side of the world. Because I've had a lot of the same fans for 10 years now, there is an understanding between us. I feel like we have a really strong understanding and connection, we have created a really good back-and-forth between us. I used to feel a lot of pressure, for sure, but now I'm just like 'This is me, and if you like it then great, but if not, that's also fine.'

"Randomly. people will stop me but it's not too crazy. I still can live a very normal life. I'm not on that level."

