Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny invest in Formula 1 team

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny are buying a stake in a Formula 1 team.



The 'Deadpool' actor and the 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' creator - who have co-owned AFC Wrexham since 2021 - are part of an investor group taking a 24% stake in Alpine.



The team's parent company, Renault, explained the Hollywood stars are investing alongside Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners, with the £171 million deal valuing the British-based company at around £706 million.



Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi said: “This association is an important step to enhance our performance at all levels. First, Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, as international players with strong track record in the sports industry, will bring their recognised expertise to boost our media and marketing strategy, essential to support our sporting performance over the long term.



“Second, the incremental revenue generated will in turn be reinvested in the team, in order to further accelerate our Mountain Climber plan, aimed at catching up with top teams in terms of state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.”



The investment centres around the Formula 1 team only, with engine division Viry remaining entirely owned by the Renault Group.



Meanwhile, Ryan recently declared Wrexham's promotion back to the English Football League for the first time in 15 years to be almost as "exciting" as the birth of his and wife Blake Lively's four children, James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three, and a baby born earlier this year.



Speaking on the 'Fearless in Devotion' podcast, he said: "It was probably the most exciting thing to happen in my life outside the birth of my own children. Well, maybe...



"I just want to keep repeating that feeling as much as possible and keep on delivering for the town."



Rob insisted the pair are in it for the long haul and he's having a great time in his new role as a football club owner.



He said: "It keeps going on. We all see this as an investment. In the club, the town and the future.



"Everything we've done is to make sure whoever comes in - and hopefully it's us for the rest of our lives - is building a sustainable business."



Insisting the Hollywood big names won't get "bored", he added: "I just find it fascinating that people could ever find this boring by any stretch of the imagination. I could use lots of words to describe it but boring would never be that.



"The things we've done and felt over the last two and a half years just don't exist in our world or any world that I can think of, so certainly getting bored would never be on the list of things that would happen."