Paula Abdul considering her legacy

Paula Abdul is starting to consider her "legacy".
The 'Straight Up' singer - who turned 61 last week - has reflected on the "incredible" time she's had since starting a new decade and hopes to leave her mark on the world with the way she behaves towards other people, not just for her professional achievements.
She told People magazine: “Being 60 this past year was such an incredible trajectory change for me, of really wanting to build and leave a legacy behind.
“That of kindness and support and helping others who can't stand up for themselves, to learn to how to combat bullies, to have the self-assuredness that you can do anything that you put your mind to.
"Talent is only half of it. It's the perseverance, the stick-to-itness, and undying belief in yourself.”
The former 'American Idol' judge insisted she has no plans to slow down now she's getting older.
She said: “I've only scratched the surface, and that's how I feel.
“People go, ‘She's got more lives than a cat.' For me, I'm a tenacious little attack hamster. I love doing what I do, and I love spreading joy.
“I have a couple of television projects I'm producing. I'm taking part in a couple of new pilots. [I am building live shows as well.”
Paula recently spoke of how much she loves social media platform TikTok.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "TikTok was built for me. I should have been doing this a long time ago. I'm having a great time, especially working with younger talent, being able to pass on a lot of wisdom... I love being able to let them know what they're up against, what they should be doing to nail their auditions and things like that."
Paula Abdul is starting to consider her "legacy".
