Lindsay Lohan ‘expecting a baby boy with husband Bader Shammas’

Lindsay Lohan is reportedly expecting a son with her husband Bader Shammas.



The ‘Mean Girls’ actress, 36, announced on 14 March she was expecting her first child with financier Bader, also 36, who she quietly married last year, and according to TMZ the pair’s imminent arrival will be a baby boy.



Sources with “direct knowledge” were said by the outlet to have said Lindsay and Bader were expecting a “little dude, and pretty soon”, with insiders saying she is “very close to giving birth”.



Lindsay has lived in Dubai for the past eight years and the insiders told TMZ her mum Dina “will be by her side for the birth”, and added: “Some of Lindsay's siblings will also be overseas around the same time as the birth to meet their new nephew.”



Lindsay recently told Allure magazine: “I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom. Happy tears. That’s just who I am.



“Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”



Lindsay marked her first wedding anniversary with Bader in April, saying on Instagram alongside a snap of them hugging on a clifftop walk: “April 3, 2023, 1 year today, Happy Anniversary.”



The star also recently posted a picture of a white baby grow emblazoned with the message: “Coming soon.”



She captioned the image: “We are blessed and excited,” signing off the note with emojis of praying hands, a white heart, child’s face and baby bottle.



Before their marriage was reported last July, Lindsay and Bader sparked speculation they had exchanged vows in a series of photos shared on the actress’ Instagram.



She captioned the images: “I am the luckiest woman in the world. He found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time.



“I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day.”



A representative for Lindsay told Page Six she is “feeling great” and is “thrilled” with the prospect of becoming a mum.