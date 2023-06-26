Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kevin Costner is said to have been “blindsided” by Christine Baumgartner’s divorce filing as he intended to file first.



‘The Bodyguard’ actor’s lawyer was reportedly “getting the paperwork drawn up” when his estranged wife, 49, launched a “sneak attack” on the 68-year-old and served him with a set of divorce papers in May after 18 years of marriage, according to an insider.



A source also told The US Sun: “Kevin was so shocked. Christine has since made him look terrible and has continued to do so.”



Another insider, said to be a long-time friend of ‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin’s, also told Page Six the actor was “stunned by Christine’s actions” as he didn’t “want the divorce, and he would take her back”



The pair’s divorce has already grown bitter, with Kevin’s personal finances recently laid bare after the actor appealed for them to be kept private.



Christine detailed in a court filing how much the actor made and spent last year in an effort to protest how much she will receive in spousal support.



Papers showed Kevin and his family splurged nearly $12 million on expenses in the last 12 months.



Kevin had argued in court documents obtained by Page Six he did not want his financial information to be made public out of fear that “irreparable harm” will be done to him by fraudsters.



Papers showed he earned a total of $19,517,064.32 before taxes due to income he accrued from TV and film projects, rentals and social security.



He and his family spent $11,921,543.89 in expenses last year, leaving Kevin with a 2022 net income of just over $7.5 million.



A huge slice of Kevin’s spending went on his three homes, including a property in Santa Barbara, California, another in Aspen, Colorado and a third called the ‘Beach House’.



Christine is seeking $248,000 per month from Kevin to help raise their three children.



Court papers revealed she wants a small fortune to maintain the lifestyles of her and Kevin’s kids Cayden Wyatt, 16, Hayes Logan, 14, and 13-year-old Grace Avery.



According to documents obtained by People, Christine claims the cash being requested is “less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle”.



She also wants Kevin to pay for their kids’ private-school tuition, extracurricular activities, sports and health care expenses, according to the court documents.