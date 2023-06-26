Kim Kardashian battling ‘not to show as much emotion’ about Kanye West’s behaviour

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kim Kardashian is striving “not to show as much emotion” about her ex-husband Kanye West’s behaviour.



The reality star, 42, who has children North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four, with the 45-year-old rapper, added she tries to keep from getting “upset” for the sake of her kids if he makes headlines over controversies, which have included his recent anti-Semitic rants.



She told Vogue Italia: “If it’s something concerning my kids’ dad and I’m upset, I try not to show as much emotion.



“I have to be ready to explain why I’m upset and it might not be appropriate for them to know.



“There’s nothing worse than, ‘You’ll understand when you’re older.’ I don’t want to be that person.



“But if I’m upset about other things that they can understand, I absolutely will show emotion and cry.”



Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in 2021, citing irreconcilable differences, before his anti-Semitic outbursts last year cost him a string of multi-million dollar brand deals.



She added about giving up battling with others: “I think at some point you just have to surrender to not getting the last word and not having your truth out there.



“I also saw a really good example from my parents. And that was helpful. It makes me want to be an example for my kids too.”



Kim also said throwing herself into her human rights-based legal work helps distract her from life’s dramas.



She added: “When I take something on I really want to take my time to get to know the person I am going to help.



“Sometimes, if it's not a quick emergency case, I have a visit, but if there’s an execution and we’re fighting hard for it, there is no time, just action.”