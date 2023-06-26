Jamie Foxx 'doing well' after health battles, says co-star Porscha Coleman

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jamie Foxx is “doing well,” says his co-star Porscha Coleman.



The ‘Ray’ star, 55 - who was admitted to hospital in April with an unknown illness - is defying the media “narrative” about his health, according to his ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me’ colleague while she graced the red carpet at the BET Awards on Sunday night.



The 37-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight: "I've talked to people very close to Foxx. [he] is doing well. I hate that the media outlets kept running with the narrative of what was going on without having the proper information.”



Porscha added that the reason Jamie had been so withholding about his health was because “he’s always valued his privacy.”



She said: "One thing about Jamie is that he's always valued his privacy. If you've noticed, Jamie Foxx has always been on the low.



“Even when it came to dating, Jamie's always been private, so it never surprised me. Once I heard the news, of course, I reached out, but how Foxx is doing it is how Foxx should be doing it. He's resting, he's well. And he's going to be back. Trust and believe."



Earlier this month, a rep for Jamie shot down allegations he was sent for medical care after getting an adverse reaction - which included being “partially paralyzed” and “blind” - to a COVID-19 jab.



Reacting to the rumours - that first circulated on Dr Drew Pinsky’s online show - they told the same outlet the claims were “completely inaccurate.”



The Academy Award winner’s daughter Corrine, 29, also reassured everyone that her father had left the hospital and had been “recuperating” for a long time and had even enough strength for a game of pickleball.



She said on her Instagram Story: "Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"