Jamie Foxx is “doing well,” says his co-star Porscha Coleman.
The ‘Ray’ star, 55 - who was admitted to hospital in April with an unknown illness - is defying the media “narrative” about his health, according to his ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me’ colleague while she graced the red carpet at the BET Awards on Sunday night.
The 37-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight: "I've talked to people very close to Foxx. [he] is doing well. I hate that the media outlets kept running with the narrative of what was going on without having the proper information.”
Porscha added that the reason Jamie had been so withholding about his health was because “he’s always valued his privacy.”
She said: "One thing about Jamie is that he's always valued his privacy. If you've noticed, Jamie Foxx has always been on the low.
“Even when it came to dating, Jamie's always been private, so it never surprised me. Once I heard the news, of course, I reached out, but how Foxx is doing it is how Foxx should be doing it. He's resting, he's well. And he's going to be back. Trust and believe."
Earlier this month, a rep for Jamie shot down allegations he was sent for medical care after getting an adverse reaction - which included being “partially paralyzed” and “blind” - to a COVID-19 jab.
Reacting to the rumours - that first circulated on Dr Drew Pinsky’s online show - they told the same outlet the claims were “completely inaccurate.”
The Academy Award winner’s daughter Corrine, 29, also reassured everyone that her father had left the hospital and had been “recuperating” for a long time and had even enough strength for a game of pickleball.
She said on her Instagram Story: "Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"
Jamie Foxx 'doing well' after health battles, says co-star Porscha Coleman
Jamie Foxx 'doing well'
Jamie Foxx is “doing well,” says his co-star Porscha Coleman.
More Entertainment News
- International Titan probeAtlantic Ocean - 7:45 am
- Worker sucked into jetTexas - 7:23 am
- Jamie Foxx 'doing well'Entertainment - 6:55 am
- Cowell mansion raid foiledEntertainment - 6:53 am
- Jon Hamm gets marriedEntertainment - 6:49 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]