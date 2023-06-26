Kevin Costner and family splurged almost $12M on expenses in past year

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kevin Costner and his family splurged nearly $12 million on expenses in the last year.



‘The Bodyguard’ actor’s private financial information for 2022 has been laid bare amid his split from estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, 49, who filed for divorce from the 68-year-old in May after 18 years of marriage.



Kevin had previously argued in court documents obtained by Page Six he did not want his financial information to be made public out of fear that “irreparable harm” will be done to him by fraudsters.



But Christine has detailed in a new court filing how much the ‘Yellowstone’ star made and spent last year in an effort to protest how much she will receive in spousal support.



Papers show he earned a total of $19,517,064.32 before taxes due to income he accrued from TV and film projects, rentals and social security.



He and his family spent $11,921,543.89 in expenses last year, leaving Kevin with a 2022 net income of just over $7.5 million.



A huge slice of Kevin’s spending went on his three homes, including a property in Santa Barbara, California, another in Aspen, Colorado and a third called the ‘Beach House’.



Christine is reportedly refusing to leave a home in Santa Barbara.



An annual gardening fee for one of Kevin’s mansions cost $424,000, nearly $12,000 in private security and more than $200,000 in repairs and other costs.



The actor also joined two beach clubs that had fees of $160,821 and $288,381.



He also paid more than $78,000 for his children’s education, $34,434 for golfing dues and $12,851 on a personal trainer.



And Kevin paid more than $36,000 in charitable contributions, more than $830,000 in gifts and thousands on credit card fees for each of his family members including Christine.



Christine is seeking $248,000 per month from Kevin to help raise their three children.



Court papers showed she wants a small fortune to maintain the lifestyles of her and Kevin’s kids Cayden Wyatt, 16, Hayes Logan, 14, and 13-year-old Grace Avery.



According to documents obtained by People, Christine claims the cash being requested is “less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle”.



She also wants Kevin to pay for their kids’ private-school tuition, extracurricular activities, sports and health care expenses, according to the court documents.