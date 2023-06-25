214190
Lewis Capaldi plans to take a mental health break

Lewis Capaldi plans to take a mental health break after performing at Glastonbury.

The 26-year-old pop star has revealed that he may not perform for the rest of the year, after appearing at the world-famous festival on Saturday (24.06.23), which marked his first show in almost a month.

The singer - who revealed in 2022 that he'd been diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome - said towards the end of his set: "We’re gonna play two more songs if that’s okay, even if I can’t sing properly.

"I’m really sorry, before I go any further. You’ve all come out and I’m really apologising. My voice is packing in."

Lewis performed some of his best-known hits during his set, including 'Before You Go' and 'Wish You The Best', and the chart-topping star admitted that he was desperate to appear at Glastonbury.

He said: "I recently took three weeks off. It was a break for my mental health. I wanted to come back and do Glasto ’cause it’s so incredible, so I just wanna thank you for watching us. I was s*** scared but you’ve really made me feel at ease."

Despite this, Lewis explained that he's now planning to take another mental health break.

The singer also apologised for his lacklustre performance at Glastonbury.

He shared: "I’m really sorry. I hope the Eavises will have me back on, even though it’s been a bit of a s*** show.

"I feel like I’ll be taking another wee break for the next few weeks, you might not see me for the rest of the year. But when I do come back and I do see you, I hope you’re up for watching."

