214190
214004
Entertainment  

Canadian Music Hall of Fame to officially welcome Nickelback at plaque ceremony

Nickelback in Hall of Fame

The Canadian Press - | Story: 433634

Nickelback will seal its place in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame with an official plaque ceremony in Calgary.

Band members Chad Kroeger, Mike Kroeger, Ryan Peake, and Daniel Adair are set to place the Nickelback name plaque at the National Music Centre's Studio Bell on Sunday.  

It will be a private ceremony for media and invited guests, followed by a live interview accessible to members of the public for a fee. 

Nickelback was inducted into the hall of fame during the Juno Awards broadcast earlier this year.

The band recently kicked off the North American leg of the Get Rollin’ Tour, after releasing their tenth studio album last November.

The National Music Centre says Nickelback is one of the top-selling acts of all time, with more than 12 consecutive sold-out world tours. The centre is also home to an exhibit celebrating the rock group's induction. 

T

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199701


TheTango.net
Samuel L Jackson has worried about AI for years

Samuel L Jackson has worried about AI for years

Showbiz | June 25, 2023

Midnight golf

Must Watch | June 25, 2023

Giant snapping turtle's journey

Must Watch | June 25, 2023

Sunday Dose

Daily Dose | June 25, 2023

Nick Cannon struggling with juggling family's needs

Showbiz | June 25, 2023


209265
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


214614
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
216641